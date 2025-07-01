Trump nominates 4 to Tennessee Valley Authority board after firing Biden picks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced four nominees for the Tennessee Valley Authority's board, which for months has not had enough members to take many actions because Trump fired some of former President Joe Biden's picks.
TVA is the nation's largest public utility and provides power to more than 10 million people across seven southern states.
The White House said Trump's nominees for the federal utility are Tennesseans Lee Beaman, Mitch Graves and Jeff Hagood; and Randall Jones of Alabama.
The selections follow Trump's firing of three Biden-nominated board members since late March. The board normally has nine members and requires five to make a quorum. It currently has three. Trump's picks would not be seated until the U.S. Senate confirms them.
Without a quorum, TVA's board can take actions needed for ongoing operations but cannot jump into new areas of activity, start new programs or change the utility's existing direction.
Beaman is a businessman who sold his Nashville-area fleet of car dealerships. He is also a prominent Republican political fundraiser.
Graves is the CEO of West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Germantown, Tennessee, and he sits on the board of Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
Hagood is a Knoxville attorney and sits on the Knoxville Sports Authority Board. He was helping fundraising efforts for Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, the former WWE wrestler who had been flirting with a run for governor.