WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will use the Defense Production Act to keep pork, beef and poultry processing plants open.

Trump’s decision, which the White House said aims to protect the nation’s food supply, comes as at least 20 plants across the country have been shuttered temporarily by outbreaks of COVID-19. The moves comes after industry executives warned of possible shortages and an appeal from Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

The order coincided with a renewed call by union leaders for more extensive testing of meat packing and processing workers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) represents the majority of workers in meat and poultry packing and processing plants across the country. Its leaders have made virus tests for employees a priority for protecting them. The union believes packers and processors must be declared first responders to the coronavirus pandemic in order to qualify for broad-based testing.

Details of how Trump intends to safeguard workers remained unclear Tuesday after the White House confirmed that the president would declare packing and processing plants “critical infrastructure” using a national security law. The administration promised more protective equipment and guidance. No one could say exactly how the plan will deal with COVID-19-impacted plants that have closed.

In several plants, hundreds of workers have become infected with COVID-19 as they work in close quarters, sometimes shoulder-to-shoulder.

JBS’s Worthington, Minn. pork processing plant, which handles 4% of the nation’s pork supply, closed indefinitely April 20 after 26 workers were diagnosed with COVID-19. A week earlier, Smithfield closed its Sioux Falls processing plant following an outbreak. Austin-based Hormel has temporarily closed a plant in Illinois.

Trump’s decision might lead these and other facilities to resume business. It might also undo guidance issued Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those groups urged packers and processors to separate employees by at least six feet. Workers and union officials say such distancing is impossible given the current design and operation of the plants. In any event, the guidance is voluntary and therefore unenforceable.

Meanwhile, some workers report shortages of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. Some companies, including Minnesota-based Cargill, have installed systems to take the temperatures of every employee heading to work in order to find those with fever that might signal a viral infection.

Cargill’s Texas beef processing plant also includes plexiglass barriers in lunch rooms and sheets of plastic hung between workers on processing lines.

The stumbling block could be the ability to test most or all employees to insure they are COVID-19 free.

Workers from the JBS plant in Worthington were offered COVID-19 tests April 23-26 at the local fairground, said Matt Utecht, head of UFCW Local 663, which represents those workers. Utecht said he didn’t know how many workers sought tests or what the results showed.

He also declined to comment on Trump’s order to keep plants open.

“I have no details until [union leaders in Washington] get the text [of Trump’s order] and break it down,” Utecht said.

Utecht will attend an event with U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson in Worthington Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the city’s airport. Peterson will discuss plant closures and is expected to discuss Trump’s order.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to join Peterson.

A spokesman for the governor said he “believes meat processing is an essential industry. He also believes worker safety is an absolutely essential element of the safe and sustainable operation of these plants. He will review the President’s executive order when it is publicly available.”

At a daily COVID-19 press briefing in Minneapolis Tuesday, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Trump’s plan to keep meat and poultry plants open seemed “counterintuitive” based on current coronavirus outbreaks that caused shutdowns.

“At a time when we we’re seeing such explosive increases in numbers of cases and the impacts on surrounding communities, it seems problematic to say the least,” she said.

Staff writer Jeremy Olson and the Washington Post contributed to this story.