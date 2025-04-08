Trump meets with the House GOP as his 'big' bill of tax breaks and spending cuts teeters

Republicans, in control of the White House and Congress, are trying to muscle Trump's signature domestic policy bill closer to passage, ensuring some $4.5 trillion in tax breaks approved during his first term don't expire at year's end. But House Republicans are demanding as much as $2 trillion in budget cuts over the decade, to help offset the costs of the tax breaks, while Senate Republicans, who stayed up late to pass their package early Saturday morning, are hesitant to go that far.