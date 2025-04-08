Trump meets with the House GOP as his 'big' bill of tax breaks and spending cuts teeters

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson found himself in a familiar jam on Tuesday: Conservative Republican holdouts are stalling action on President Donald Trump's "big'' bill of tax breaks and spending reductions, refusing to accept a Senate GOP budget framework approved over the weekend because it doesn't cut enough.
Trump summoned House Republicans to the White House for a midday meeting as the beleaguered speaker pulls out all the stops to nudge the process forward before lawmakers leave Thursday for a two-week spring recess.
With the financial markets roiling over Trump's tariffs and the economy teetering as worries of a recession flare, the Republican speaker insisted there is no time to waste.
''We've got to get this done,'' Johnson said after a spirited morning meeting of House Republicans.
The standoff between the House and the Senate over what Trump calls his ''big, beautiful bill'' is exposing the limits of the GOP's long campaign to cut federal spending, especially at a time of economic unrest. Trump's trade wars, the mass layoffs of thousands of federal workers and Trump adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency slashing through government, are all upending the debate.
Republicans, in control of the White House and Congress, are trying to muscle Trump's signature domestic policy bill closer to passage, ensuring some $4.5 trillion in tax breaks approved during his first term don't expire at year's end. But House Republicans are demanding as much as $2 trillion in budget cuts over the decade, to help offset the costs of the tax breaks, while Senate Republicans, who stayed up late to pass their package early Saturday morning, are hesitant to go that far.
Facing unified opposition to the package from Democrats, who see the GOP package as a tax giveaway to the wealthy paid for by reductions in Medicaid, food stamps and other vital government services, Republicans are struggling to resolve their differences and craft a final product.
''I'm tired of the fake math in the swamp,'' said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a leader of the House Freedom Caucus.