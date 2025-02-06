Trump meets with congressional Republicans as GOP lawmakers argue over tax and spending cuts

Graham’s first bill would total some $300 billion and include border money and a boost in defense spending, largely paid for with a rollback of Biden-era green energy programs. Graham, R-S.C., said that would give the Trump administration the money it needs to “finish the wall, hire ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents to deport criminal illegal immigrants, and create more detention beds so that we do not release more dangerous people into the country.‘’