Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

The attempt to halt grants came after Trump, who during the campaign pledged to be ''a dictator on day one,'' has taken a number of provocative moves to challenge legal constraints on his power. He fired the inspectors general of his Cabinet agencies without giving Congress the warning required by law, declared that there is an immigrant ''invasion'' despite low numbers of border crossings, is requiring loyalty pledges from new hires, challenged the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship and is moving career staff out of key positions at the Department of Justice to ensure his loyalists control investigations and prosecutions.