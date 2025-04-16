Trump kept his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. Court fights have arrived

Donald Trump, the candidate, pledged to get ''transgender insanity the hell out of our schools" and "keep men out of women's sports."
Donald Trump, the president, wasted little time delivering on his promise to address a topic that seemed to resonate across party lines. Trump issued an executive order on the day his second term began that called for ''restoring biological truth to the federal government" and signed another on Wednesday titled '' Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports. "
The federal government now has wide latitude across multiple agencies to penalize federally funded entities that ''deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.''
"The war on women's sports is over,'' Trump declared.
Probably not. Legal challenges like the ones against other executive orders aimed at transgender people are likely and on Wednesday, the Trump administration sued Maine for not complying with the government's push to ban transgender athletes in girls and women's sports.
What is in the executive order?
The biggest takeaway is that the Trump administration has empowered the federal government to take aggressive steps to go after entities — be they a school or an athletic association and now a state — that do not comply. Federal funding, and potentially grants to educational programs, could be pulled.
The threshold for noncompliance: Any entity that denies ''female students an equal opportunity to participate in sports and athletic events by requiring them, in the women's category, to compete with or against or to appear unclothed before males.''