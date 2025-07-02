Trump keeps saying the GOP mega bill will eliminate taxes on Social Security. It does not

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump keeps saying that Republicans' mega tax and spending cut legislation will eliminate taxes on federal Social Security benefits.
It does not.
At best, Trump's ''no tax on Social Security'' claim exaggerates the benefits to seniors if either the House or Senate-passed proposals is signed into law.
Here's a look at Trump's recent statements, and what the proposals would — or would not — do.
What Trump has said
Trump repeatedly told voters during his 2024 campaign that he would eliminate taxes on Social Security. As his massive legislative package has moved through Congress, the Republican president has claimed that's what the bill would do.
Trump said on a recent appearance on Fox News' ''Sunday Morning Futures" that the bill includes ''no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime.''
A temporary tax deduction