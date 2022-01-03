NEW YORK — New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday.
Attorney General Letitia James' office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled" by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Congress' doctor wants 'maximal telework' amid virus surge
Congress' top doctor urged lawmakers on Monday to move to a "maximal telework posture," citing surging numbers of COVID-19 cases at the Capitol that he said are mostly breakthrough infections of people already vaccinated.
Business
CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19
Is anyone going to CES this year?
Business
After a big 2021, Wall Street starts new year edging higher
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday in a solid start to the new year after closing out 2021 with big gains for the third year in a row.
Business
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed by NY attorney general
New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday.
Business
Live updates: Ontario closes schools, indoor dining and gyms
All schools in Canada's most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario's premier announced Monday.