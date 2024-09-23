Trump is set to travel to Pennsylvania stops focused on countering China

On Sunday, Trump shared that he doesn't ''think'' he'd run again for president in 2028 if he loses the 2024 election. The comment was noteworthy both because Trump seemed to rule out a fourth bid for the White House and because he rarely admits the possibility he could legitimately lose an election. Trump flirted with running for president for years before his successful 2016 bid and has often played up his deliberations to stay in the headlines.