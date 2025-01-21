Trump has begun signing slew of executive orders on Day 1. What are his priorities?

The president declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he plans to send U.S. troops to help support immigration agents and restrict refugees and asylum. He's also pledged to restart a policy that forced asylum seekers to wait over the border in Mexico, but officials didn't say whether Mexico would accept migrants again. During the previous effort, squalid and fetid camps grew on the border and were marred by gang violence. Trump is also promising to end birthright citizenship, but it's unclear how he'd do it — it's enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.