Trump is putting his 'touches' on the White House with flagpoles, art and an Oval Office overhaul

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is putting his ''touches'' on the White House with new flagpoles, new artwork, a complete redecoration of the Oval Office and possibly covering up the lawn in the Rose Garden.
Trump, a former real estate developer and hotelier, said Wednesday that he's adding two ''beautiful'' flagpoles to the grounds to fly the American flag ''in about a week or so.''
The Republican president recently hung new artworks featuring himself, including a rendering of him with his fist raised after last year's attempted assassination in Pennsylvania. He has spruced up the Oval Office by adding portraits of all of his predecessors, a wall-mounted copy of the Declaration of Independence that is shieled by dark drapes and many golden accents.
Trump has also talked about paving over the lawn in the Kennedy-era Rose Garden
All families granted the privilege of living in the White House try to find ways to leave their mark on property, and Trump isn't any different.
Near the end of his first term, he and first lady Melania Trump unveiled refurbished tennis courts and a new pavilion on the south grounds. Michelle Obama's vegetable garden is still producing.
But Trump is a ''real estate developer at heart'' and is always looking to improve the White House, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday.
New flag poles