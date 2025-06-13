Trump is finally getting his chance to try to top France with a grand military parade in DC

WASHINGTON — Eight years after President Donald Trump was dazzled by a grand military parade down the Champs-Élysées in Paris, he is finally getting a chance to try to top the spectacle.
His long-delayed dream is expected to be realized Saturday with an extravaganza of American military might featuring tanks and other armored vehicles rolling through the nation's capital, thousands of soldiers marching the streets and military aircraft flying overhead. In a final flourish, an elite parachute team is to jump from above the White House, land near Trump and hand him an American flag.
''I think it's going to be great,'' Trump said this week. ''We're going to celebrate our country for a change.''
For Trump, a media-attuned real estate developer who was a reality television star and beauty pageant owner, it's a chance to flex his skills as a showman. But the muscular display of military might also comes as Trump is increasingly flexing the powers of his office, including with the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to respond to protests in Los Angeles over his immigration crackdown.
The Republican president's desire for a grand military parade was scuttled in his first term over concerns about the high cost for the event. This time around, he is barreling past objections just like the tanks that will roll down Constitution Avenue.
Trump has dismissed concerns about the cost, about what message the display of military power sends and about the fact that it will take place on his 79th birthday.
One potential obstacle the president can't control is the weather. There's a chance the parade could be interrupted by thunderstorms. The White House has said it will go on rain or shine, but it could be delayed by lightning.
Trump said Thursday night that he hopes the weather is OK but if it's not, ''That's OK too.''