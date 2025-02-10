Trump is expected to pardon ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich 5 years after commuting his sentence

The intended pardon during Trump's fourth week in office follows clemency that Trump granted on his first day back to the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. The move paved the way for the release from prison of people found guilty of violent attacks on police as well as leaders of far-right extremist groups convicted of failed plots to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.