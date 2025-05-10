Trump is bringing white South Africans to the US as refugees, but what persecution are they facing?

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Trump administration is bringing a small number of white South Africans to the United States as refugees next week in what it says is the start of a larger relocation effort for a minority group who are being persecuted by their Black-led government because of their race.
The South Africans' applications are being fast-tracked by the U.S. after President Donald Trump announced the relocation program in February.
The Trump administration has taken an anti-migrant stance, suspending refugee programs and halting arrivals from other parts of the world, including Iraq, Afghanistan and most countries in sub-Saharan Africa.
Refugee groups have questioned why some white South Africans are being prioritized.
South Africa says there's no persecution
The South African government said the U.S. allegations that the white minority Afrikaners in question are being persecuted are ''completely false,'' the result of misinformation and an inaccurate view of its country. It cited the fact that Afrikaners are among the richest and most successful people in the country, and said they are amongst ''the most economically privileged.''
Afrikaners are the descendants of mainly Dutch and French colonial settlers who first came to South Africa in the 17th century. There are around 2.7 million Afrikaners among South Africa's population of 62 million, which is more than 80% Black. Many in South Africa are puzzled by claims that Afrikaners are persecuted and meet the requirements to be refugees.
Afrikaners are part of South Africa's everyday multi-racial life: many are successful business leaders and some serve in government as Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers. Their language is widely spoken — including by non-Afrikaners — and is recognized as an official language, and churches and other institutions reflecting Afrikaner culture hold prominence in almost every city and town.