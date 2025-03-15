Trump invokes 18th century law to speed deportations, judge stalls it hours later

The flurry of litigation shows the significance of Trump’s declaration, the latest step by the administration to expand presidential power. Ensign argued that, as part of its reaction to the Sept. 11, 2001 attack, Congress had given the president power to delegate ‘’transnational'' organizations threats on the level of recognized states. And Gelernt warned that the Trump administration could simply issue a new proclamation to use the Alien Enemies Act against another migrant gang, like MS-13, which has long been one of Trump’s favorite targets.