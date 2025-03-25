Trump intel officials testify on threat from drug cartels as Dems press them on leak of attack plans

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s top intelligence officials stressed to Congress the threat they said was posed by international criminal gangs, drug cartels and human smuggling, testifying in a hearing Tuesday that unfolded against the backdrop of a security breach involving the mistaken leak of attack plans to a journalist.
The annual hearing on worldwide threats before the Senate Intelligence Committee offered a glimpse of the new administration’s reorienting of priorities. It comes when President Donald Trump has opened a new line of communication with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and has focused national security attention closer to home to counter violent crime that officials link to cross-border drug trafficking.
‘‘Criminal groups drive much of the unrest and lawlessness in the Western Hemisphere," said Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence. Atop a long list of national security challenges, she cited the need to combat cartels that she said were ‘’engaging in a wide array of illicit activity, from narcotics trafficking to money laundering to smuggling of illegal immigrants and human trafficking.‘’
Different parties prioritized different issues
The hearing occurred as officials across multiple presidential administrations describe an increasingly complicated blizzard of threats.
In the committee room, it unfolded in split-screen fashion: Republican senators hewed to the pre-scheduled topic by drilling down on China and the fentanyl scourge, while Democrat after Democrat offered sharp criticism over a security breach they called reckless and dangerous.
‘‘If this information had gotten out, American lives could have been lost,‘’ Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the intelligence committee said of the exposed Signal messages. Added Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon: ‘’I am of the view that there ought to be resignations.‘’ ‘’An embarrassment,‘’ said Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, who shouted down CIA Director John Ratcliffe as he demanded answers.
Gabbard and other officials did note the U.S. government’s longstanding national security concerns, including international terrorism and the threat she said was posed by countries including Russia, China, Iran, China and North Korea.