Trump immigration policies targeting Democratic cities energize organizers, leave others confused

CHICAGO — To Jose Abel Garcia, a Guatemalan immigrant in the Los Angeles area, President Donald Trump's latest promise to expand deportations in Democratic-led cities doesn't change much.
The 38-year-old garment worker said Trump's doubling down on Democratic strongholds while pausing immigration arrests at restaurants, hotels and farms doesn't spare workers who are simply trying to make rent.
''He just talks,'' Garcia said. ''The raids keep happening and it's going to be hard for him to follow through on that because he isn't acting alone.''
In recent days Trump has vowed to shift immigration enforcement away from political allies and toward political foes, prioritizing deportations in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and cities at ''the core of the Democrat Power Center.'' At the same time, he's reversed course and paused arrests in industries that heavily rely on a foreign-born workforce.
Garcia and other immigrants say, either way, fears remain high in their communities, while experts note the Trump administration's pullback on work site immigration enforcement is a lesson other administrations learned long ago. Meanwhile, Democrats and activists insist Trump's moves are calculated and something they'll use as a rallying cry.
Escalating political fight
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been locked in a widening dispute with the Trump administration, said the motivation behind singling out Democratic cities is clear.
''Incite violence and chaos in blue states, have an excuse to militarize our cities, demonize his opponents, keep breaking the law and consolidate power,'' Newsom posted Monday on X. ''It's illegal and we will not let it stand.''