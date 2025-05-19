Trump hosts the Kennedy Center board as he seeks to remake arts and culture in America

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is hosting the Kennedy Center 's leadership at the White House on Monday night, reinforcing how much attention he's devoting to remaking a premier cultural center as part of a larger effort to overhaul the social and ideological dynamics of the national arts scene.
The meeting of the center's board in the State Dining Room comes after Trump fired its previous members and announced in February that he'd serve as the board's chair. The new board, which unanimously approved Trump as its chair, is stocked with loyalists.
Members include White House chief of staff Susie Wiles; Attorney General Pam Bondi; Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance; and Lee Greenwood, whose song ''God Bless the USA,'' plays at Trump rallies as well as many official events, including during his trip to the Middle East last week.
Trump has called the center's past programing ''woke'' and ''terrible,'' while more broadly seeking to slash federal funding for the arts — complaining that too much programing promotes leftist ideology and political correctness.
In the view of the Republican president and top leaders in his administration, molding the Kennedy Center to his own liking can go a long way toward creating a new arts and social culture nationwide.
The center has announced it is abandoning a week's worth of July events celebrating LGBTQ+ rights as part of this summer's World Pride festival in Washington.
The White House has further moved to cancel millions in previously awarded federal humanities grants awarded to arts and culture groups. And Trump's budget framework has proposed eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities altogether.
Trump visited the Kennedy Center in March to preside over a meeting of its board, and complained then of ''tremendous disrepair'' to the building while adding that the center ''represents a very important part of D.C., and actually our country.''