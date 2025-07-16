Trump hosts Gulf leaders at White House as new violence raises questions about progress toward peace

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is hosting a pair of Arab Gulf leaders at the White House on Wednesday as violence between Israel and Syria renewed doubts about his pledge to impose peace on the Middle East.
Trump held a meeting in the Oval Office with Bahrain's crown prince and was set to have dinner with Qatar's prime minister.
The Republican president has lavished attention on the Gulf, a wealthy region where members of his family have extensive business relationships. He has already visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on the first foreign policy trip of his second term.
With little progress to share on the region's most intractable problems, including the war in Gaza, Trump was more focused Wednesday on promoting diplomatic ties as a vehicle for economic growth.
''Anything they needed, we helped them,'' Trump said in the Oval Office while meeting with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. ''And anything we needed, they helped us.''
Meeting with Bahrain's crown prince
Bahrain is a longtime ally that hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, which operates in the Middle East.
Like other Arab leaders, Al Khalifa was eager to highlight the lucrative potential of diplomatic ties with the U.S., including $17 billion of investments.