Trump helped these African countries sign a peace deal. Here's what we know

DAKAR, Senegal — A deal signed in Washington on Friday has been touted as a major step toward peace in Congo following decades of conflict that has killed millions, including thousands this year.
The U.S.-mediated agreement is between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been battered by fighting with more than 100 armed groups. The most potent is backed by neighboring Rwanda, and it is not clear if it will abide by the deal as the group wasn't part of the negotiations.
President Donald Trump says the deal gives the United States ''a lot of the mineral rights'' from Congo. His administration has pushed to gain access to minerals key to much of the world's technology and is seeking to counter China, a key player in the region where the U.S. presence and influence have eroded.
Both the Congolese and Rwandan presidents are expected in Washington in a few weeks to ''finalize the complete protocol and agreement,'' U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Here's a look at what we know about the agreement:
The terms of the deal
The agreement details general expectations but is short on how it will be implemented, particularly in getting the key actors of the conflict — the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels — to lay down their arms, according to a copy seen by The Associated Press.
The deal emphasizes the two neighboring countries' sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence, with a commitment to halt all hostilities and any support for armed groups.