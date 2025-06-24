Trump heads to the NATO summit on the heels of a possible Israel-Iran ceasefire

''He hasn't said this in a while, but there are still a lot of worries in Europe that maybe the United States will pull out of NATO, maybe the United States won't honor Article 5,'' said Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and a former Pentagon official. ''I think there is a real fear among Europeans that we need to deliver for Trump in order to keep the United States engaged in NATO.''