Trump has vowed to kill US offshore wind projects. Will he succeed?

''Offshore wind might appear to be on the chopping block — Trump's explicitly said this was something he'd fix on the first day — but when the economics of offshore wind are in alignment with his overall strategies of returning manufacturing to America and becoming energy-independent, his administration is likely to back away slowly from this claim,'' she said in an interview. ''Offshore wind may be temporarily hampered, but its long-term prospects in the U.S. are unlikely to be hurt.''