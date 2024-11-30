Wires

By The Associated Press

November 30, 2024 at 11:56PM

WASHINGTON — Trump has named loyalist Kash Patel as FBI head, turning to a fierce loyalist to upend the top US law enforcement agency.

The Associated Press

