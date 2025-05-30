Trump has long warned of a government 'deep state.' Now in power, he's under pressure to expose it

NEW YORK — As he crisscrossed the country in 2024, Donald Trump pledged to supporters that voting him back into the presidency would be ''our final battle.''
''With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state,'' he said repeatedly on the campaign trail. ''We will liberate our country from these tyrants and villains once and for all.''
Four months into his second term, Trump has continued to stoke dark theories involving his predecessors and other powerful politicians and attorneys — most recently raising the specter of nefarious intent behind former President Joe Biden's use of an autopen to sign papers. The administration has pledged to reopen investigations and has taken steps to declassify certain documents, including releasing more than 63,000 pages of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Yet many of Trump's supporters say it's not enough.
Some who take him at his word are beginning to get restless as they ask why his administration, which holds the keys to chasing down these alleged government secrets, is denying them the evidence and retribution they expected.
His Justice Department has not yet arrested hordes of ''deep state'' actors as some of his supporters had hoped it would, even as the president has been posting cryptic videos and memes about Democratic politicians.
''People are tired of not knowing,'' conservative commentator Damani Felder said on podcaster Tim Pool's show last week. ''We actually demand answers and real transparency. It's not that hard to deliver.''
A promise to reveal and dismantle the ‘deep state'
Trump has long promised to dismantle the ''deep state'' — a supposed secret network of powerful people manipulating government decisions behind the scenes — to build his base of support, said Yotam Ophir, a communications professor at the University at Buffalo.