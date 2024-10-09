Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there

The first delivery of Trump Bibles was labeled ''God Bless USA,'' according to the information from the Panjiva and Import Genius databases. The other two were described as ''Bibles.'' All the books were shipped by New Ade Cultural Media, a printing company in Hangzhou that describes itself as a ''custom Bible book manufacturer.'' They were sent to Freedom Park Design, a company in Alabama that databases identified as the importer of the Bibles.