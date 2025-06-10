Wires

Trump has authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, U.S. officials say

Trump has authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, U.S. officials say.

June 10, 2025 at 12:24AM

WASHINGTON — Trump has authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, U.S. officials say.

Oklahoma judge stays execution of a man whose transfer to death row was expedited by the Trump administration

California union leader David Huerta is released from custody on $50K bond after arrest during immigration raid protest