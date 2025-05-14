Trump handshake caps Syrian leader's journey from anti-U.S. insurgent to nascent Mideast partner

BEIRUT — As an al-Qaida fighter in Iraq, he was detained by the American military. As the leader of a U.S.-designated terror group fighting in Syria's civil war, he had a $10 million bounty on his head.
As the leader of a fast-changing Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa shook hands Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump, who later described him as a ''young, attractive guy'' with a ''very strong past.''
The handshake, at a meeting orchestrated by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Turkey, captured al-Sharaa's long journey from hardened jihadi to the leader of a country that is gradually shedding its pariah status as it cements ties with America's top allies in the Middle East.
Trump said he would lift crippling sanctions that were imposed on the government of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was overthrown in December, expressing hope that al-Sharaa, who led the insurgency, can move Syria in a new direction.
''He's got a real shot at holding it together,'' Trump said. ''He's a real leader. He led a charge, and he's pretty amazing.''
The news sparked celebrations across Syria, where the economy has been ravaged by 14 years of civil war and international isolation. But al-Sharaa still faces daunting challenges to building the kind of peaceful, tolerant Syria he has promised.
From al-Qaida extremist to statesman
Before toppling Assad, al-Sharaa was known by the jihadi nickname he adopted, Abu Mohammed al-Golani. His ties to al-Qaida stretch back to 2003, when he joined the insurgency after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.