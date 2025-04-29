WASHINGTON — Trump fires Biden appointees to Holocaust Museum board; Doug Emhoff says Holocaust 'should never be politicized.'
Trump fires Biden appointees to Holocaust Museum board; Doug Emhoff says Holocaust 'should never be politicized'
Trump fires Biden appointees to Holocaust Museum board; Doug Emhoff says Holocaust 'should never be politicized.'
The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 8:27PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump fires Biden appointees to Holocaust Museum board; Doug Emhoff says Holocaust 'should never be politicized'
Trump fires Biden appointees to Holocaust Museum board; Doug Emhoff says Holocaust 'should never be politicized.'