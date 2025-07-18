Wires

Trump files lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over reporting on Epstein ties

Trump files lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over reporting on Epstein ties.

The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 11:14PM

WASHINGTON — Trump files lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over reporting on Epstein ties.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US envoy says Syria and Israel agree to ceasefire amid ongoing clashes between Druze minority and Bedouin clans in Syria

US envoy says Syria and Israel agree to ceasefire amid ongoing clashes between Druze minority and Bedouin clans in Syria.

Wires

Trump files lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over reporting on Epstein ties

Wires

Justice Department asks court to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts amid firestorm over disgraced financier's case