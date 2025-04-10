Trump figuring out next steps in global tariff battle

WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of this week's tariff whiplash, President Donald Trump is deciding exactly what he wants out of trade talks with as many as 75 nations in the coming weeks.
Trump is also figuring out next steps with China. He upped his tariffs on Chinese goods to 145% after China placed retaliatory taxes of 84% on imports from the U.S. While his 90-day pause on other tariffs caused the stock market to rally on Wednesday, countries still face a baseline 10% import tax instead of the higher rates announced on April 2.
Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, told Fox News' ''Fox and Friends" on Wednesday that the administration already has ''offers on the table from more than 15 countries.''
Hassett said the next step will be determining exactly what Trump wants out of the negotiations.
''We have a meeting today with all the top principals where we're going to present to the president a list of what we think his priorities might look like," Hassett said. "And I'm sure he's going to, you know, have his own ideas about where to move things.''
Here's a look at where Trump's tariffs showdown stands:
The financial markets can tame Trump
With $28.9 trillion in publicly held debt, the U.S. government can still be beholden to the investors who lend it money. Trump might be willing to run roughshod over political rivals, judges he dislikes and a host of political norms, but the bond market showed Wednesday that it can temper his plans.