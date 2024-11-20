Trump feuded with NFL players in his first term. Now, some are busting out his dance moves

The NFL has loosened it celebration rules in the last few years. The league's player manual gives guidance on how players can celebrate without drawing a flag or fine. It states, ''If your demonstration constitutes taunting or unsportsmanlike conduct, or delays the game, a foul will be called against your team. Demonstrations that will be deemed unsportsmanlike conduct include but are not limited to: (1) individual or group involvement in prolonged or excessive celebrations or demonstrations; (2) using any object as a prop, or possessing any foreign or extraneous object(s) that is not part of the uniform on the field or the sideline during the game, other than the football after a scoring play or a change of possession.''