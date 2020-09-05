WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump confronted a political crisis Friday that could undercut badly needed support in the military community for his re-election campaign as he sought to dispute a report that he privately referred to American soldiers killed in combat as "losers" and "suckers."

Trump came under intense fire from Democrats and other foes who said a report in the Atlantic demonstrated his actual contempt for those who serve their country in uniform.

Trump's foes organized conference calls, blasted out statements, flocked to TV studios and quickly posted advertising online calling attention to the reported comments. At a news conference, Democratic nominee Joe Biden grew emotional as he said that his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, "wasn't a sucker" for serving in the Army in Iraq.

"How would you feel if you had a kid in Afghanistan right now?" Biden said. "How would you feel if you lost a son, daughter, husband, wife? How would you feel for real?"

Trump denied it repeatedly over the course of the day and rallied current and former aides who backed him up on the record. "It's a fake story, and it's a disgrace that they're allowed to do it," he told reporters in the Oval Office, insisting that he respected the troops. "To me, they're heroes," he said. "It's even hard to believe how they could do it. And I say that, the level of bravery, and to me, they're absolute heroes."

The furor came at a time of rising tension between the commander in chief and the military leadership over his use of troops against protesters on U.S. streets, his refusal to rename bases named for Confederate generals and his clemency for accused and convicted war criminals. A new poll by the Military Times showed Biden leading Trump with 41% to 37% among active-duty troops, a stark departure from the military's longstanding support for Republicans and a danger sign for Trump.

Recognizing that, he sought to smooth over friction with some in the military by abruptly reversing course on Friday, and announcing that his administration would not be closing Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper, by the end of the month after all.

While current and former officials contacted Friday could not confirm some of the specifics in the Atlantic's account, they did verify that Trump resisted supporting an official funeral and lowering flags after the death of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, a Vietnam War hero whose military service he had disparaged. And Trump's assertion Friday that "I never called John a loser" was belied by video and Twitter recording him doing just that in 2015.

Moreover, people familiar with Trump's private conversations say he has long scorned those who served in Vietnam as being too dumb to have gotten out of it, as he did through a medical diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels. At other times, according to those familiar with the remarks, Trump has expressed bewilderment that people choose the military over making money.

Some also recalled him asking why the U.S. should be so interested in finding captured soldiers, a comment made in the context of McCain, who was a POW in Vietnam. Another former official said Trump often expressed discomfort around people who had been injured, although he has held events with wounded veterans.

John Bolton, the president's former national security adviser who has broken with him and called him unfit for office, said he was on the trip in question and never heard Trump make those remarks. "I didn't hear that," Bolton said in an interview. "I'm not saying he didn't say them later in the day or another time, but I was there for that discussion."

Trump privately raged about the Atlantic's article Friday, and advisers were panicked about how to counter it. They feared it was the beginning of a constant drip of negative stories from disenchanted former officials that could sway voters. While Trump demanded that allies knock down the article, aides recognized that few senior military officers were willing to openly defend the president.

The potential for damage was clear by 9:04 a.m., barely 15 hours after the article was published, when VoteVets, a liberal veterans organization that has long been critical of Trump, released an online ad featuring the parents of troops slain in Iraq and Afghanistan, each one declaring that their son or stepson was not a "loser" or "sucker."

The report by Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, said that Trump decided against visiting a cemetery for U.S. soldiers killed in World War I during a 2018 visit to France because the rain would have mussed his hair and because he did not deem it important to honor the war dead.

The article cited "four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day," but did not name them. During a conversation with senior officials that day, according to the magazine, Trump said: "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." On the same trip, the article said, he referred to American Marines slain in combat at Belleau Wood as "suckers" for getting killed.

The article also said that Trump resisted honoring McCain after the senator's death in August 2018. "We're not going to support that loser's funeral," the article quotes Trump telling his staff. He became furious at seeing flags lowered to half-staff. "What the [expletive] are we doing that for? Guy was a [expletive]loser," the president told aides, according to the article.

Trump's trip to France in November 2018 came at a fraught moment. Republicans had just lost the House in midterm elections when he flew to Paris to attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, and he was vexed at French President Emmanuel Macron over a security disagreement.

But it was Trump's failure to go through with a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at the foot of the hill where the Battle of Belleau Wood was fought that drew the most attention. Aides, at the time, cited the rain in canceling a helicopter flight, but his absence went over badly in Europe and in the U.S. Trump did pay respects to the war dead the next day at the Suresnes American Cemetery outside Paris.

At the time of the visit to France, advisers were blunt in confiding that Trump was in a foul mood and quizzing aides about whether he should replace John Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general and his White House chief of staff.

Speaking with reporters next to Air Force One on Thursday after returning from a campaign rally, Trump insisted that weather, not disrespect, forced the flight to be scrapped and that a motorcade would have had to wind its way through congested areas of Paris. "The Secret Service told me, 'You can't do it,' " he said. "I said, 'I have to do it. I want to be there.' They said, 'You can't do it.' "

More than a half-dozen current and former aides to Trump backed him up with Twitter messages and statements disputing that part of the Atlantic article.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper released a statement saying that Trump "has the highest respect and admiration for our nation's military members, veterans and families."