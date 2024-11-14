Wires

Trump expected to choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccine skeptic, as health secretary, AP sources say

Trump expected to choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccine skeptic, as health secretary, AP sources say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 8:55PM

NEW YORK — Trump expected to choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccine skeptic, as health secretary, AP sources say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump expected to choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccine skeptic, as health secretary, AP sources say

Trump expected to choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccine skeptic, as health secretary, AP sources say.

Wires

Powell says Fed will likely cut rates cautiously given persistent inflation pressures

Wires

Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say