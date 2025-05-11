Wires

Trump envoy Witkoff confirms Hamas has agreed to release American Edan Alexander in hopes of restarting ceasefire talks

The Associated Press
May 11, 2025 at 9:39PM

WASHINGTON — Trump envoy Witkoff confirms Hamas has agreed to release American Edan Alexander in hopes of restarting ceasefire talks.

