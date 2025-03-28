Trump endorses budget fix that would restore Washington, DC, shortfall and urges House to pass it

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is pushing the House of Representatives to pass a measure that would prevent immediate financial disaster for the District of Columbia even as he continues to level harsh criticism at the city and its leaders.
In a Friday morning post on Truth Social, he wrote, ‘’The House should take up the D.C. funding ‘fix’ that the Senate has passed, and get it done IMMEDIATELY.‘’
It’s the first direct public indication from the Republican president that he supports efforts to restore a $1.1 billion hole in the district’s budget, and it’s a major boost for Democratic Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s campaign to reverse a legislative change that she says would devastate the capital city.
Earlier this month, the House passed a federal government funding bill that would force the district’s government to revert to its 2024 budget parameters, effectively cutting $1.1 billion from its budget midway through the financial year.
Bowser spearheaded an intense congressional lobbying campaign to prevent the change, saying it would result in immediate across-the-board cuts to staffing and programs, including teachers and police officers being laid off.
The Senate approved the funding bill with the cut but immediately followed up with a separate bill that would make the district’s budget whole again. That measure now awaits House approval, and Bowser has delayed unveiling her 2026 budget plan until the issue is resolved.
Despite indications that Trump supported the budget fix, he had not publicly weighed in until now. The House adjourns for its spring recess on April 11, and House Republican leadership has remained vague on the topic, with Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana saying Tuesday that it was too early to confirm when the House would vote on the budget fix.
‘‘We’re working through that,‘’ Johnson said.