Trump downplays possibility of sending Ukraine long-range weapons as it struggles to repel Russia

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss arms transfers that have not yet been approved or completed, said Ukraine's requests for military equipment are roughly the same as they have been since the start of Russia's invasion. Those include air defenses like Patriot missiles and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems, long-range missiles known as ATACMS and short- to medium-range ground-to-air missiles known as NASAMs, and assorted artillery, according to the officials.