WASHINGTON — Trump dice que quiere ''un arancel directo del 50%'' a la UE a partir del 1 de junio porque negociaciones están estancadas.
Trump dice que quiere ``un arancel directo del 50%'' a la UE a partir del 1 de junio porque negociaciones están estancadas
Trump dice que quiere ''un arancel directo del 50%'' a la UE a partir del 1 de junio porque negociaciones están estancadas.
The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 12:05PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Harvard University sues the Trump administration over ban on enrolling foreign students.