Donald Trump will exit the White House as a private citizen next month perched atop a pile of campaign cash unheard-of for an outgoing president, and with few legal limits on how he can spend it.

Deflated by a loss he has yet to acknowledge, Trump has cushioned the blow by coaxing huge sums of money from his loyal supporters — often under dubious pretenses — raising roughly $250 million since Election Day along with the national party.

More than $60 million of that sum has gone to a new political action committee, according to people familiar with the matter, which Trump will control after he leaves office. Those funds, which far exceed what previous outgoing presidents had at their disposal, provide him with tremendous flexibility: He could use the money to reward loyalists, fund his travels and rallies, hire staff, pay legal bills and even lay the groundwork for a far-from-certain 2024 run.

The postelection blitz of fundraising has cemented Trump's position as an unrivaled force and the preeminent fundraiser of the Republican Party, even in defeat. His largest single day for online donations actually came after Election Day — raising almost $750,000 per hour Nov. 6.

Trump has spent millions of campaign dollars on his own family businesses in the last five years. But new records show an even more intricate intermingling of Trump's political and familial interests than was previously known.

Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law and a senior campaign adviser, served on the board and was named on drafts of the incorporation papers of a limited liability company through which the Trump political operation spent more than $700 million since 2019, according to documents reviewed by the New York Times.

The arrangement has never been disclosed. One of the other board members and signatories in the draft papers of the LLC, American Made Media Consultants, was John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence and a senior Trump adviser. The LLC has been criticized for purposefully obscuring the ultimate destination of hundreds of millions of dollars of spending.

For Trump, the quarter-billion dollars he and the party raised over six weeks is enough to pay off all of his remaining campaign bills and to fund his fruitless legal challenges and still leave tens of millions of dollars.

After weeks of shouting "FRAUD" to supporters in e-mails and asking them to back an "Election Defense Fund" ­— which sent 75% of donations to his new PAC — the Trump operation has returned to more sustainable pre-election themes, such as hawking signed hats.

Trump and the RNC did spend about $15 million in legal costs and other spending related to disputing the election between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23, according to federal records.

Besides a $3 million payment to Wisconsin to fund a partial recount in the state, Trump's largest recount-related payment went to American Made Media Consultants, the Trump-linked LLC on which Lara Trump was listed an original signatory. The firm received $2.2 million Nov. 12 in two payments labeled "SMS advertising," better known as text messaging.

That company was the subject of a complaint to the Federal Election Commission earlier this year that accused it of laundering funds to obscure the ultimate beneficiary of Trump campaign spending. Federal records show the firm had more than $880 million in funds flow through it since 2019 — a rate of more than $1.25 million per day.

Some campaign finance experts speculate that Trump might try to use the excess of cash in his new PAC, formally known as a leadership PAC, to pay for his own personal future legal quagmires.

"A leadership PAC is a slush fund," said Meredith McGehee, executive director of Issue One, a group that supports increased political transparency. "There are very, very, very few limits on what he can't spend money on."