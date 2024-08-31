Trump courts conservative male influencers to try to reach younger men

''I think there's a lot to critique about (Biden) but, comparatively, the Republican Party doesn't have the same level of support or creator outreach,'' said Kahlil Greene, a TikTok influencer who creates American history videos that often go viral across platforms. ''If I had to give them a review, I would definitely rate it positively. And I think they have really pioneered a new way of interacting with the public that, no matter how you feel about the details you can critique, you have to give them credit for that.''