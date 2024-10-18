Trump couldn't pronounce 'Assyrians.' The community is happy to be in the spotlight

Throughout the global Assyrian diaspora, the community has pushed to build monuments to preserve the memory of the atrocities they have faced, including the 1915 deportation and massacre of Assyrians, Armenians and Greeks by the Ottoman Turks. They've also pushed to convince local and national governments to formally recognize massacre as a genocide, a term widely accepted by historians. Such declarations are vehemently fought by Turkey, which denies the deaths constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and that those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.