Trump, Congress and city council: Managing relationships, DC's mayor walks a tightrope

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser drew a laugh from the room when she was asked how it feels to manage a mercurial relationship with the White House and Congress — while, by the way, also trying to run a city of 700,000 people.
''It is just like you might imagine," she deadpanned. "It's tricky.''
A few hours after that comment Monday, Bowser's balancing act with President Donald Trump was on public display. She appeared with Trump to celebrate Washington being named as host for the 2027 NFL draft and maintained a poker face while Trump talked at length about immigration.
Bowser also continues to lobby the House of Representatives to pass a simple fix that would prevent the nation's capital from having to immediately cut $400 million from its 2025 budget in the middle of the budget year. The House essentially created the shortfall earlier this year when it eliminated a little-known provision in a budget resolution. The change would force the District of Columbia to immediately revert to its 2024 budget parameters.
And while the Senate immediately passed a simple fix, the House has failed to bring that measure up for a vote during four weeks in session — despite it being publicly endorsed by Trump. Bowser has warned that layoffs, furloughs and service cuts could be coming — and within days — if the issue isn't resolved.
Showdown looms between DC mayor and council
Now Bowser's relationship with the D.C. Council is coming under public stress. The third-term mayor faces a looming showdown with the council over a host of budget issues and her new deal to bring the NFL's Washington Commanders back to the nation's capital.
Citing the uncertainty surrounding the 2025 budget, Bowser has delayed submitting a proposed 2026 budget to the council by more than a month. But D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has publicly complained that Bowser is dragging out the process.