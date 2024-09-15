Wires

Trump campaign says Trump is safe after gunshots in his vicinity in Florida; campaign didn't provide additional details

Trump campaign says Trump is safe after gunshots in his vicinity in Florida; campaign didn't provide additional details.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 6:40PM

WASHINGTON — Trump campaign says Trump is safe after gunshots in his vicinity in Florida; campaign didn't provide additional details.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club

FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club.

Wires

Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after shots were fired at his golf course, an AP source says

Wires

Sheriff: Suspect involved in incident at Trump's golf club was unarmed when taken into custody in neighboring county