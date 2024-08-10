Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris

''The reality is, Donald Trump and his orbit were late to build a program, and they're now scrambling to play catch-up," said Harris-Walz battleground director Dan Kanninen in a statement. In an election that is expected to be extremely close, he said, "building an effective and disciplined field operation, and being able to be in communities and build trust and relationships for months as we have, is absolutely essential. The Trump campaign simply isn't doing it.''