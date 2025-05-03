Trump brands his opponents as 'communists,' a label loaded with the baggage of American history

For years, President Donald Trump blamed ''communists'' for his legal and political troubles. Now, the second Trump administration is deploying that same historically loaded label to cast his opponents — from judges to educators — as threats to American identity, culture and values.
Why? Trump himself explained the strategy last year when he described how he planned to defeat his Democratic opponent, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, in the White House election.
''All we have to do is define our opponent as being a communist or a socialist or somebody who is going to destroy our country,'' he told reporters at his New Jersey golf club in August.
Trump did just that — branding Harris ''comrade Kamala'' — and he won in November. With the assent of more than 77 million Americans who cast ballots — 49.9% of the vote — Trump is carrying that strategy into his second term.
What he's talking about is not actually ‘communism'
In 2025, communism wields big influence in countries such as China, Vietnam, North Korea and Cuba. But not the United States.
''The core of communism is the belief that governments can do better than markets in providing goods and services. There are very, very few people in the West who seriously believe that," said Raymond Robertson of the Texas A&M University Bush School of Government & Public Service. "Unless they are arguing that the government should run U.S. Steel and Tesla, they are simply not communists.''
The word ''communist,'' on the other hand, can carry great emotional power as a rhetorical tool, even now. It's all the more potent as a pejorative — though frequently inaccurate, even dangerous — amid the contemporary flash of social media and misinformation. After all, the fear and paranoia of the Russian Revolution, the ''Red Scare,'' World War II, McCarthyism and the Cold War are fading into the 20th century past.