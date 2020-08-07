NEW YORK — President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.
Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it. TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent had no immediate replies to queries.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was expanding the U.S. crackdown on Chinese technology to personal apps, calling out TikTok and WeChat by name. WeChat and its sister app Weixin in China are hugely popular messaging apps.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Bradshaw scores upset win in Democratic primary for Senate
Memphis environmentalist, Black activist and single mom Marquita Bradshaw has won the Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee. In the November election, Bradshaw will face former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, who defeated Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi in the Republican primary. Bradshaw defeated Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler, who had snagged an endorsement from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and others. Bradshaw and Hagerty are seeking to succeed Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring. Republicans have held both Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994.
National
Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God
President Donald Trump billed his trip to Ohio Thursday as a chance to promote economic recovery, but he quickly pivoted to a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.
National
Milwaukee chief demoted over tear-gas use, other concerns
An oversight board demoted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales on Thursday after questioning how he handled multiple incidents, including ordering officers to fire tear gas and pepper spray at protesters demonstrating over George Floyd's death.
National
Humira maker to settle California lawsuit for $24 million
The maker of the drug Humira will pay $24 million to settle a California lawsuit that alleged it violated an insurance fraud law, the state Department of Insurance announced Thursday.
National
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.