Trump-backed Derek Merrin concedes to Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio

''Guys, they spent over $10 million against us. Democrats propped up a third party candidate to siphon votes from us, they hit us hard for almost 100 days in the media, and, that's life, man, that's politics," he said. "We were fortunate enough to have the money to get our message out, and outside groups were able to talk about Marcy's record, and it was mainly a fair fight that way — and Marcy Kaptur got more votes than we did, and I accept that.''