Trump attacks the media for reporting on intelligence assessment of Iran strikes

President Donald Trump is repeatedly condemning CNN and The New York Times for reports that call into question the damage caused by last weekend's U.S. strikes of Iran — and downplaying his own intelligence analysts in the process.
Trump on Wednesday called on CNN to throw out ''like a dog'' a reporter who has worked on the story and suggested Times reporters were ''bad and sick people'' who were attempting to demean American pilots involved in the strikes.
Both news outlets defended their reporting.
The president is angry about stories that a preliminary assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency had said Saturday's strike of three nuclear sites had set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months. The assessment "suggests that President Trump's claim that Iran's nuclear facilities were ‘obliterated' was overstated,'' The Times said in a six-bylined story on Tuesday night.
Shortly after the reports began circulating, Trump disputed them, saying in a social media post that the nuclear sites were completely destroyed, and he doubled down on Wednesday.
''They tried to demean the great works our B-2 pilots did, and they were wrong in doing so,'' Trump wrote. "These reporters are just BAD AND SICK PEOPLE. You would think they would be proud of the great success we had, instead of trying to make our Country look bad.''
Newspaper says Trump's criticism was fake news
The Times noted that Trump had initially called the report fake news, but he and his national security team subsequently confirmed that the report was produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency.