– A new attack ad by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that portrays former Vice President Joe Biden as soft on China includes an image of former Washington Gov. Gary Locke that appears to falsely suggest he is Chinese.

The image, which appears briefly, was pulled from a 2013 event in Beijing, where Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, shared a stage with Locke, a Chinese-American who also served as former President Barack Obama’s commerce secretary and ambassador to China.

“During America’s crisis, Biden protected China’s feelings,” the online ad says, presenting a montage of clips of Biden complimenting and praising the Chinese, including the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, and of a news segment accusing Biden of helping his son Hunter profit off Chinese investments. The picture of Biden and Locke is spliced in among the clips.

Trump’s campaign released the ad Thursday at a time of rising xenophobia and violence in the United States aimed at Chinese Americans, as bigots blame them and other Asian-Americans for the outbreak of the coronavirus, which originated in China.

In recent weeks, Asian-Americans have been physically attacked, yelled at and spit upon. Organizations have begun to track the incidents, although some have most likely gone unreported.

The Trump campaign defended using an image of an Asian-American to illustrate Biden’s ties to the Chinese, saying it was selected simply because “that’s the Hunter Biden trip.”

Hunter Biden accompanied his father on the 2013 trip to China. Trump has repeatedly accused him of using his dad’s official visit to further his own business interests, claiming, without evidence, that Hunter Biden walked “out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund.”

A spokesman for the Biden campaign said Friday that it was “incredibly revealing that this ad comes from a president who spent weeks buying the Chinese government’s spin about containment of the outbreak, despite Joe Biden publicly warning him not to.”