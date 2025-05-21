WASHINGTON — Trump at White House confronts South Africa's Ramaphosa, accusing country of failing to address killing of white farmers.
Trump at White House confronts South Africa's Ramaphosa, accusing country of failing to address killing of white farmers
Trump at White House confronts South Africa's Ramaphosa, accusing country of failing to address killing of white farmers.
The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 4:56PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Federal judge blocks Trump's firing of two Democratic members of privacy oversight board.