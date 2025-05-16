Trump asks the Supreme Court to allow his government downsizing plans to proceed

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to allow him to resume his downsizing of the federal workforce, while a lawsuit filed by labor unions and cities proceeds.
The Justice Department is challenging an order issued last week by a federal judge in San Francisco that temporarily halted Trump's efforts to shrink a federal government he calls bloated and expensive.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's temporary restraining order questioned whether Trump's Republican administration was acting lawfully in trying to pare the federal workforce.
Illston, an appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton, directed numerous federal agencies to stop acting on Trump's workforce executive order signed in February and a subsequent memo issued by the Department of Government Efficiency and the Office of Personnel Management.
Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the court to quickly put the ruling on hold, telling the justices that Illston overstepped her authority.
Illston's order expires next week, unless extended.
The case is the latest in a string of emergency appeals the Trump administration has made to the Supreme Court, including some related to firings. The administration separately has filed an emergency appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which has yet to act.
Tens of thousands of federal workers have been fired, have left their jobs via deferred resignation programs or have been placed on leave as a result of Trump's government-shrinking efforts. There is no official figure for the job cuts, but at least 75,000 federal employees took deferred resignation, and thousands of probationary workers have already been let go.